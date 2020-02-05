3 police stabbed during domestic call on Ahern Street

MANCHESTER, NH — Three police officers suffered stab wounds during a domestic call on Ahern Street Tuesday.

According to police, on February 4, 2020, at approximately 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to 6 Ahern St. for a domestic incident involving some family members.

Police said they commanded a male several times to come out of a room. When he didn’t comply with police commands officers went in. There was a struggle, according to police, who tried to arrest the man. Unbeknownst to the officers the man allegedly had a knife on him and three officers were stabbed.

The officers were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. One officer has already been treated and released.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are forthcoming. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.