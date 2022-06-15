3 pets perish in Poor Street fire, 6 people displaced after fire sparked by cooking grease

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire on Poor Street has displaced six adults and three children, and claimed the lives of three animals.

The fire at 92 Poor St. was reported at 2:28 p.m. First arriving companies reported heavy smoke showing, bystanders stated that all occupants were out of the building but two dogs remained trapped inside.

Firefighters attempted an aggressive interior attack, but were pushed back by extreme heat and heavy fire conditions. Fire erupted from a basement entrance at the rear of the building extending to an exterior deck and to the roof structure.

Multiple hose lines combined with ventilation brought the blaze under control within an hour. Two dogs and one cat were removed from the building by Firefighters but were unable to be resuscitated. Those displaced by the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross.

Civilian Injuries: One adult occupant was transported to the Elliot Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Emergency Service Injuries: One Firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated at Urgent Care, he returned to duty later in the evening.

Special Circumstances: Heavy fire and extreme heat conditions. Fire extension into attic and roof structure made overhaul difficult. Warm weather conditions.

Fire Cause: Accidental, grease from cooking spilled.

Estimated Dollar Loss: $100,000

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx