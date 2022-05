First Name

MANCHESTER, NH – Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on William Street Sunday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to 136 William St. at 10:20 p.m. for a report of smoke in the building.

Firefighters encountered fire on the first floor of the building, which was contained to one room.

Three occupants were transported to the Elliot Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Estimated loss is $50,000 according to fire officials.