3 people injured in shooting at Auburn and Union Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 23, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police received a call regarding gunshots outside in the area of Auburn Street and Union Street. Officers immediately responded to the area and ultimately located three victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. They are all being treated at local hospitals. At this time, this does not appear to be a random act. The incident is currently under investigation and there is no further information at this time. Please refrain from going to this area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.