3 injured in late night shooting at Union and Cedar streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday that left three people injured.

On April 7, 2021 at approximately 10:12 p.m. police were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area of Union and Cedar streets after there were multiple reports of gunshots being fired. Patrol units also heard the shots fired.

Upon arrival, Manchester Police located a crime scene and evidence of gunshots fired. Manchester Police have identified three victims of the shooting. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their identities were not released by police, or the extent of their injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.