3 injured in Bedford Tolls crash, dog traveling in pick-up sought after fleeing from scene

BEDFORD, NH – Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. today, June 18, State Troopers from the Troop barracks responded to a report of a crash along the F.E. Everett Turnpike within the toll plaza in Bedford. When they arrived, Troopers found two vehicles had collided in an E-ZPass lane.

The initial investigation has determined that a maroon Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by Scott Wein, 48, of Loudon, had been traveling southbound just before the Bedford Toll Plaza when the pickup crossed the median and briefly continued southbound in a northbound lane. As the pickup drove in the wrong direction and entered the lane farthest to the left on the northbound side of the turnpike, it struck a white BMW X3 head-on.

Wein, along with the driver of the BMW, identified as Peter Kemeny, 68, of Quebec, Canada and Kemeny’s front-seat passenger, Daphna Vermes, 67, also of Canada, sustained significant injuries. All three were transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

No toll plaza workers were hurt.

Granite State Dog Recovery has confirmed they are searching for a dog – a pitbull/mastiff mix – that ran from the pickup involved in the crash.

Troop B was assisted at the scene by Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit, fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department, and members of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. Traffic was impacted in both directions, as multiple southbound and northbound lanes were closed during the incident. All lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Shane Mason at (603) 223-8517 or Shane.P.Mason@dos.nh.gov.