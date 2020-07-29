3 injured in chain reaction that led to a kitchen fire sparked by gasoline spray from passing truck

WEARE, NH – The following narrative was provided by Weare Fire Rescue following a flash-fire inside a residence at 112 East Shore Road:

Arriving within three minutes of the dispatch just before 2 p.m., Weare Fire Chief Robert Vezina found three adults with burn injuries. The most severely injured had burns over a large percentage of their body.

The fire appears to have started when a pick-up truck ran over a gas can spraying gasoline into the open window of the house. The pilot light of the kitchen stove ignited the gasoline vapors inflicting serious burns to one of the adult women. The two other adult relatives were burned while rendering aid and extinguishing the flames.

Chief Vezina credits the quick action of the victims in limiting the burns injuries. Although extensive, the injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The communities of Goffstown, Henniker, Bow, and New Boston provided Mutual Aid.

In total, three people suffered burn injuries – two were transported to Concord Hospital and one refused transportation by ambulance. There were no fire personnel injured.