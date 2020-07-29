3 injured in chain reaction that led to a kitchen fire sparked by gasoline spray from passing truck

WEARE, NH – The following narrative was provided by Weare Fire Rescue following a flash-fire inside a residence at 112 East Shore Road:
Arriving within three minutes of the dispatch just before 2 p.m., Weare Fire Chief Robert Vezina found three adults with burn injuries. The most severely injured had burns over a large percentage of their body.
The fire appears to have started when a pick-up truck ran over a gas can spraying gasoline into the open window of the house. The pilot light of the kitchen stove ignited the gasoline vapors inflicting serious burns to one of the adult women. The two other adult relatives were burned while rendering aid and extinguishing the flames.
Chief Vezina credits the quick action of the victims in limiting the burns injuries. Although extensive, the injuries do not appear life-threatening.
The communities of Goffstown, Henniker, Bow, and New Boston provided Mutual Aid.
In total, three people suffered burn injuries – two were transported to Concord Hospital and one refused transportation by ambulance. There were no fire personnel injured.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.