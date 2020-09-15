3 generations strong, the Palmisanos strive to treat Colonial Village residents like family

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it’s fixing a plumbing issue, repaving a parking lot, or responding to the challenges of COVID-19, Larry Palmisano, the original developer of Colonial Village, says that to his family, the landlord-resident relationship here is personal.

Colonial Village was first developed in the mid-1970s by Larry, a civil engineer and builder, who instilled in his family the credo of viewing the apartments as “a place where you, yourself would want to live.” The history and the landscape of Manchester was what first attracted him to the area. This landscape included the Fuller Mansion which he kept and has since turned into eight apartment homes, while keeping the quality and features of the original house.

The Palmisano family, now with three generations operating as Palmer Asset Management, oversees this 400-plus apartment home community in the Queen City’s North End among other properties in NH.

Larry says, “We’re always there for our residents. Some of these residents have been with us for decades and we think that is a great thing. Our daily mission is to provide people with an affordable place to call home and where there is outstanding customer service.”

The Palmisano family was very much hands-on with the Colonial Village community before turning over operational responsibilities to a third-party management company about 10 years ago. Recently, the family has reassumed management of this property and has hit the ground running.

“Listed among the work that the residents can expect to see includes repaving of parking areas, repairs and replacement of siding and updating of the roofs. Our number-one goal is to provide a quality home. In order to do that, you have to continually invest in, and maintain, the property,” Larry said.

Beyond work on the physical elements at Colonial, the resident-first philosophy permeates the business office which is overseen by Lindsay Carroll, Property Manager at Colonial Village. “I absolutely love this work and the people we serve,” she says, the enthusiasm clear in her voice. “Every day is a little different and there are challenges, but that’s what I enjoy about the work.”

Currently, Colonial Village and its residents, like everyone else, have faced challenges as a result of COVID-19. The staff has kept in constant contact with residents helping them with issues ranging from safety protocols to connecting people with state and federal resources. “We think of Colonial as a neighborhood and this is a case of neighbors helping neighbors,” Carroll said.

Larry describes the family business as close-knit and very much aligned when it comes to their buildings and those who occupy them.

“As a business model, it’s good because we can move ahead when decisions need to be made. All of us also very much value retention of our residents and work very hard to meet their needs,” said Larry. The family shared that the community includes everyone from young professionals and families to older adults in their 90s who first moved to Colonial in the 1970s.

Rents at Colonial Village include heat and hot water. The residents also have access to swimming pools and an onsite fitness facility.

In an environment where landlords are often out of the state, the Palmisanos value their community connections and roots. They also support local non-profits. Larry has proposed working with the city of Manchester to improve sidewalks and curbing around the community, splitting the cost of the project.

“Our family has been proud to be part of the city and state for many years, this is our neighborhood too,” he said.

“We want our current residents to be happy to live here and want to help new ones find a place to call home.”

To learn more about Colonial Village, view the floor plans, or take a virtual tour, please visit the Colonial Village website.

