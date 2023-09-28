3 dead after 4-car crash in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, NH – On September 27, 2023, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Hooksett Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision on Main Street at the intersection of Hooksett Road (NH State Route 3). Responding officers found four vehicles to be involved in the collision; a 2020 Nissan Rouge, a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2020 GMC Savana Van and a 2017 Toyota Camry.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Nissan Rogue was traveling north on Hooksett Road in the area of Morse Drive when it side-swiped the Toyota Camry. The Nissan continued north on Hooksett Road where it side-swiped the GMC van at the intersection of Hooksett Road and Main Street. The Nissan continued left onto Main Street where it rear-ended the Jeep before crossing the center line and collided with a large tree stump on the southbound shoulder of Main Street.

All occupants of the Nissan including the driver and two passengers were transported by ambulance to local hospitals where they were later pronounced deceased. The operator of the Jeep was transported by ambulance with apparent minor injuries and the drivers of the GMC van and the Toyota were uninjured.

Hooksett Road between College Park Drive and Morse Drive, as well as Main Street between Hooksett Road and Grant Drive was closed for an extended period of time while the Hooksett Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Assisting at the scene were Hooksett Fire/Rescue, Bow Fire/Rescue, American Medical Response and NH DOT.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has any information, please contact Sgt. Christopher Buker at 603-624-1560 x405.