3-Day NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,079 positive results with 74 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, DHHS announced 248 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, September 5. Sunday’s results include 153 people who tested positive by PCR test and 95 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 371 cases from Friday, September 3 (220 by PCR test and 151 by antigen test) and 460 cases from Saturday, September 4 (307 by PCR test and 153 by antigen test). The data for Monday, September 6 will be included in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. There are now 3,221 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and thirty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (224), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (142), Merrimack (138), Strafford (101), Belknap (73), Cheshire (66), Grafton (44), Carroll (37), Sullivan (23), and Coos (17) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (74) and Nashua (61). The county of residence is being determined for seventy-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 141 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 109,716 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 109,716 Recovered 105,065 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,430 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,221 Current Hospitalizations 141

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.