3-day Mahrajan Middle Eastern Festival focused on faith, family, food and fun

MANCHESTER, NH – A three-day feast-ival is one way to describe the annual Mahrajan Middle Eastern Food Festival, which is a food-centric celebration held each year at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church on Mitchell Street.

Every August the community comes out in force over the three-day weekend to sample authentic food in the traditions of Lebanon, including lamb and chicken dishes, falafel, tabouleh and more.

As always there is also plenty of family fun – music and dancing, plus a petting zoo, pony rides and a giant inflatable sliding board. The church also is open for tours and to welcome guests to learn more about the church – as well as make purchases from local vendors and artisans.

Photos by Jeffrey Rogers