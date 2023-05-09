3 comedians on a mission to celebrate the wit and wisdom of ‘women of a certain age’

MANCHESTER, NH – You don’t have to be a “woman of a certain age” to appreciate the humorous lens through which comedian Carole Montgomery sees life.

“The show’s called ‘Funny Women of a Certain Age,’ but it’s not just for older people,” says Montgomery, who will be one of three comedians featured in the May 12 Friday Night Comedy show at the Rex Theatre.

Comedy about the human condition, no matter what age or gender, is relatable, says Montgomery.

“Women who come out with their friends will have a ball, but so will a married couple – so will anyone, “Montgomery says. “In fact, we’ve shot three of these specials for Showtime, two in Brooklyn and one in L.A., and half the audience were millennials. And when they announced I was 65, it was the young people who were cheering.”

Perhaps being the mom of a millennial helps her keep it real for younger audiences as well, but Montgomery says in these uncertain times everyone can use a good laugh.

“When the pandemic hit every comedian will tell you that we saw all our work go away – we book months in advance and so, for us, it felt like we’d never get to do this again. It was heartbreaking,” she says.

Post-pandemic, she acknowledges the rise in pop-up comedy venues in the backrooms of bars, hotel auditoriums and intimate theatres, like The Rex – and the proliferation of open mics, where someone with a day job, a wry sense of humor and a dream can try on five minutes of stand-up for size.

“The people who have been trying comedy since the pandemic are those who figured life could end at any moment, so why not try something different,” Montgomery says. “And as for comedy nights, you know, it’s a horrible time in history and people want to laugh, at least with comedy you don’t have to think about what’s going on – bills, politics, crime; comedy is a great escape.”

Carole Montgomery will be joined on the Rex Theatre stage by fellow comedians Missy Hall and Vanessa Hollingshead.

On a personal note, Montgomery figures her fate was pretty much sealed at an early age.

“When I was a little girl my dad was a bartender in the Catskills, so from an early age I was exposed to comedy. On any given night someone like Rodney Dangerfield would walk in to do a sound check,” she says.

The profession also plays to her unique skill set.

“I believe I was supposed to be a comedian. Before this, I worked as a waitress so there is literally nothing else I know how to do,” she says.

A Brooklyn native, Montgomery developed the ‘Funny Women” shows as a vehicle for older female comics to be seen and heard.

“It’s a gritty business and one that’s hard to be in. Now, when I look back at my career, of course I was going to be the one to come up with an idea to support other women. I always wanted to help everybody,” she says.

It has also been a way to counter the industry-wide ageism that affects women in television and cinema. Montgomery and the comedians she elevates are equal parts funny, vibrant, and smart, and bring with them the secret sauce of wisdom that comes naturally with age.

In her first Showtime special, which aired pre-pandemic, Montgomery invited fellow funny women Fran Drescher, Luenell, Lynne Koplitz, Vanessa Hollingshead, and Kerri Louise to join her. The special premiered March 23, 2019 and it made TV history as the first comedy special to feature six women over the age of 50, and as the network’s highest-rated stand-up premiere that year.

On Friday night at The Rex Montgomery will share the stage with Hollingshead and Missy Hall.

“What’s great about this tour is that there are three comedians all with a different point of view,” Montgomery says. “We’re all there because we know what’s going on, and we all see the world a little differently.”

Funny Women of a Certain Age, May 12, 7:30-9:30 at The Rex Theatre. Tickets are $29.