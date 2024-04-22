3 charged with kidnapping after woman reports being held against her will

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 21, 2024, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Union and Pearl streets for a report of a woman who was screaming and appeared to be injured.

Arriving officers located the woman, and noticed cuts and bruises on her face. She reported that she had been assaulted, threatened, and held against her will inside a nearby apartment building. She told police she was eventually able to escape and she believed the people who held her were still inside.

The Medcat and several SWAT officers were brought in to assist at the scene. Numerous announcements were made on a loudspeaker asking that all occupants come outside. A male looked out a first-floor window but did not initially come out. After 10 a.m., a man and woman came outside and were both taken into custody. They were identified as Scott Frost, 23, and Ashley Zachary, 33, both of Manchester (no set address). The apartment was then cleared by officers.

It was learned that a third person had also been inside the apartment, but had left prior to police arriving. He was identified as David Hanson, 42, of Manchester, who was located at a home on Manchester Street and taken into custody.

Hanson was charged with kidnapping and simple assault. Frost was charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening, obstructing report of a crime, simple assault, and resisting arrest. Zachary was charged with kidnapping, simple assault, and resisting arrest.