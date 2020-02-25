3 charged in connection with early-morning attempted armed robbery

MANCHESTER, NH — On February 25, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Central High School for a report of someone threatening another person with a gun.

Police spoke to the female victims who said they were walking on Amherst Street when a jeep with three people in it drove up, pointed a gun at them, and demanded they give them all their valuables. The women didn’t comply and the jeep drove off.

Based on the description the women gave, police were able to locate the jeep at the McDonald’s on Second Street. The description of the Jeep occupants also matched and the three were taken into custody. Inside a bathroom at McDonald’s, police found a bag with evidence of the crime.

Arrested were: Jacqueline Belanger, 30, and Lester Curry, 19, both of Manchester, who were charged with armed robbery and falsifying evidence; and Joseph Arriaga, 18, also of Manchester, who was charged with falsifying evidence. Police also found illegal drugs on Belanger and she received an additional charge of possession of a controlled drug. All three have been scheduled to appear in court on March 12, 2020.