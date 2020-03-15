3 cats and a bunny rescued from South Mammoth Road blaze

MANCHESTER, NH – A second major weekend fire resulted in a total loss when fire destroyed a home on Mammoth Road Sunday morning. One resident suffered minor injury and several animals were rescued from the burning home.
Just after 10 a.m. on March 15 crews responded to 786 South Mammoth Road for a reported garage fire. Upon arrival, companies discovered that the attached two-stall garage of the 2½-story wood frame structure was fully engulfed in flames, with heavy fire extending to the first and second floors of the residence.
Five handlines were deployed and the bulk of the fire was quickly knocked down.
All companies remained at the scene for extensive overhaul of the building. In total, three cats and a bunny were rescued from the second floor and taken to a local animal hospital.
Fire officials say the blaze originated in the garage and is believed to be accidental. Inspectors from the Fire Prevention Bureau are continuing to investigate.
According to fire officials there was a significant delay between the start of the fire and notification of fire officials which led to the heavy damage, estimated at $350,000. No further details were given.
An adult male identified only as the homeowner was treated and released at the scene with minor cuts and burns.
On Saturday a three-alarm fire gutted a Spruce Street apartment building, leaving 10 people homeless.
