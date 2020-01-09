3 arrested for alleged assault and robbery near Rite Aid

MANCHESTER, NH — On January 9, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m. Manchester Police responded to Rite Aid at 1631 Elm St. A woman told officers she had been robbed by three people she knew. It happened on Penacook Street not far from the Rite Aid. She said a woman identified as Tiffany Soto of Manchester (no set address) approached her and pulled her hair, forcing her to the ground and then physically assaulted her.

While that was going on, two men identified as Edwin Soto, 28, of Manchester (no set address) and Kevin Karam, 41, of Nashua took her purse and other items. They all took off in a black “beat up” pickup truck.

Officers were able to stop a vehicle meeting the description of the truck and were able to confirm the identities of all three inside. Kevin Karam, and Tiffany and Edwin Soto were all arrested and charged with the alleged robbery. Edwin Soto was found to be in possession of drugs and was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug.

All three will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court – North Jan. 9.