3-alarm fire guts multi-family home on Cartier Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Companies were dispatched to a reported building fire at 302 Cartier Street, a 2-story, three-family residence on the city’s West Side.

Engine 6 was the first crew to arrive, at 6:34 a.m., and reported heavy fire from the second story and attic. A line was quickly stretched to the second floor. As crews attempted to extinguish the flames, several residents who had evacuated the building made re-entry into the building in an attempt to retrieve their pets. Engine 6 reported trapped residents on the first floor and had to assist them out of the building.

A second alarm was struck at 6:38 a.m. High winds fanned flames to the extent that all personnel were ordered out of the building and defensive tactics were used to fight the fire. A third alarm was struck at 7:05 a.m. Crews were hampered by wind, precipitation and cold temperatures throughout the incident which was brought under control at 8:02 a.m.

Three residents were brought to Catholic Medical Center for smoke exposure. Seven residents were displaced by the blaze and Red Cross was called in to assist. The Holy Family Academy’s gymnasium was used to shelter residents and warm fire crew.

Four pets were located and rescued from the building. A neighboring building sustained minor damage from exposure to the flames. The building’s second floor and attic are a total loss with damage estimated at over $200,000. The cause of the fire is classified as accidental and still under investigation.

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

