$3.45M grant announced to Community College System of NH for high school apprenticeship programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Community College System of New Hampshire will receive $3.45 million through the U.S. Department of Labor to support high school apprenticeship programs. This new grant will help enhance apprenticeship programs that span 30 different occupations and serve up to 315 high school students a year in industries such as automotive, advanced manufacturing, business and finance, construction, health care and hospitality sectors.

The announcement was made July 5 by NH’s delegation, including U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01).

“This grant is a substantial investment in tomorrow’s workforce,” said Shaheen. “Apprenticeships are a great way for students to acquire the skills they need to get a good-paying job. In New Hampshire, we need skilled workers in the industries that these apprenticeships are training for and I commend the Community College System for their outstanding efforts to standup these programs. As our state continues to grapple with this economic downturn, these apprenticeships can play a role in our recovery while providing much-needed opportunity to high school students.”

“This significant federal grant to the Community College System of New Hampshire will help ensure that more young people have access to high-quality workforce training,” said Hassan. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit economic opportunities for Granite Staters, this grant can help lead to jobs for young people and in turn, help our economy recover from this unprecedented public health challenge. I will continue working with the rest of the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation to secure additional resources to address our workforce shortages, provide job opportunities, and prepare students for the 21st-century innovation economy.”

“Apprenticeship and job training programs provide workers with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed and meet the workforce needs of New Hampshire employers,” said Kuster. “This funding will help improve and expand opportunities in high-demand fields like addiction treatment and mental health care, and bolster opportunities for minority and disadvantaged workers in the Granite State. I will continue my efforts to invest in workforce development in our state and ensure that all have the opportunity to succeed and get ahead.”

“Investing in job training and apprenticeship programs remains an essential piece of strengthening our regional economy and expanding opportunities for New Hampshire workers,” said Pappas. “These federal dollars are critical in bolstering our job training programs to help ensure Granite Staters can gain the skills and experience they need to be matched with great local companies looking to hire.”