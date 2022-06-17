2nd Annual Windham Pride Festival set for June 26

Thursday, June 16, 2022

WINDHAM, NHWindham Citizens for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is thrilled to host Windham’s second annual Pride Festival celebrating and supporting our local LGBTQ+ community on Sunday, June 26 from 12-4 p.m. at Windham High School.

Join us for an afternoon of family-friendly celebration including live music, food vendors, drag performers, face painting, balloon twisting and lots of other fun activities for all ages! This is a truly special, supportive and inclusive community event – hope to see you there!

 

