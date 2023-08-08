2nd Annual International Film Festival: Bringing the magic of movies to Manchester Aug. 10-12

*Saturday day pass does NOT include Blues Brothers ticket. You must purchase a separate ticket for that event.

MANCHESTER, NH – The 2nd Annual Manchester Film Fest is ready to roll offering up three days of local, national and international cinematic flavor.

Festival Director Warren O’Reilly has again curated a menu of 40 films and special events over three days, Aug. 10-12, especially for the hometown crowd.

“We chose the movies to be sure they’d play well in a group with other people,” O’Reilly says. “We wanted it to be a great live experience, to make it an in-person celebration which is why we’re premiering New Hampshire films as well as New England short films. It’s an international film festival but even more, it’s a celebration of talent we have on our doorstep.”

This year a new addition to the festival will be an afterparty each night at City Hall Pub at 8 Hanover St.

What to expect

THURSDAY

Building off of last year’s event O’Reilly has packed a lot into the three-day festival, with each day having a theme – starting off with something completely different.

“Thursday we open with our first-ever animation night based on the overwhelming reception we got last time working with a local animation person, Griffin Hansen, who’s a New Hampshire’-based animator and is serving as program director for the entire festival,” O’Reilly says.

Delivered in three “blocks,” animation enthusiasts will take in 20 films over the course of the first night culminating with two special showings and a “Best in category” local animation award presentation.

The first, “Breathe,” is a film that’s been winning film festivals all over the place, O’Reilly says, including the Provincetown Film Festival.

Also showing is “More,” the groundbreaking 1999 stop-action Oscar-nominated film by Mark Osborne, who will be in attendance.

“We’re excited about being joined by Mark Osborne who is coming, which signals that he’s not only giving his blessing over the proceedings but recognizing that we’re trying to get this animation category off the ground, and he’s really excited to be part of it,” O’Reilly says. Following “More,” there will be a panel discussion with all the animators, including Osborne.

FRIDAY

Friday’s theme is New England Short Film and Comedy which kicks off with a presentation by a team of student filmmakers from Southern New Hampshire University using iconography from around Manchester.

The second block on Friday will be an homage to comedian Robin Williams through the work of performer and filmmaker Roger Kabler, who will premiere his feature film, “Being Robin.”

“What I’m really excited about is Roger’s film. He performed his one-man show at The Rex but has never premiered his feature-length documentary-comedy about his life and waking up one day and being visited by the spirit of Robin Williams and why it speaks to him,” O’Reilly says. “Variety gave it a huge positive review and after the screening, Roger will be joining us for a post-film Q&A – and he said it’s possible ‘Robin’ might pop in to join him.”

SATURDAY

Saturday night will feature Audience Choice Awards, Best LGBTQ+ and several international/documentary submissions.

But the highlights include two special ticketed events to choose from (not included in the $20 individual day passes).

Option 1: Those who purchase a ticket for An Evening with actor and comedian Kevin Pollak at the Palace Theatre (you know him from his roles in more than 80 films and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) will have an all-access pass to the entire three-day festival; a VIP ticket includes a preshow meet-and-greet with Pollak at 6:45 p.m.

Option 2: If you are more musically inclined, The Rex is hosting a closing-night screening of the original 1980 hit “The Blues Brothers,” plus an appearance by the Blues Brothers Next Generation Band, performing songs from the original soundtrack. A ticket for this screening will also get you an all-access pass for the three-day festival.

Prior to the “Blues Brothers” screening festival-goers with a long memory for the Boston music scene will especially enjoy the 90-minute feature film “The Dogmatics: A Dogumentary.”

“Members of the original Dogmatics band will be here – they’ve been making the rounds on the heels of the film, which is a remarkable award-winning documentary,” O’Reilly says.

Capitalizing on the music theme was a great segue into celebrating the classic John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, John Candy film.

“It is the first time since the 1980s “Blues Brothers” has been shown in a theatre – we got the licensing to show it and we’re excited to have the Blues Brothers Next Generation Band to introduce the film as Jake and Elwood, who will play a 45-minute set of all the songs from the movie,” O’Reilly says.

Attendees can purchase Orange Whips and the Rex lobby will be decked out “Chicago-style.”

“It’s a terrifically multi-generational film. I can remember bringing my 15-year-old sister to see it in the theater 13 years ago – it’s an incredible film with the likes of Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin – it’s a really great family-friendly movie with great music that has stood the test of time. And we’ll have a Bluesmobile parked out front for people who want to take some photos, and then we’ll go over to City Hall Pub and raise a few drinks to the festival,” O’Reilly says.

“We’ve built it all and whether it floats or sinks, we’re excited to see how it goes,” O’Reilly says. “Second years are always tricky – like a sophomore album. But we can’t believe the amount of people taking notice. We have well-recognized filmmakers taking notice and planning to come – real filmmakers, Academy Award nominee animators, and actors from Hollywood starting to notice our festival,” O’Reilly says.

His hope is that the festival will continue to grow until it can no longer be contained to just The Rex and The Palace.

“The expectation is it will grow to be the property of the city and expand to other locations and we can partner with other venues like The Factory or The Currier. And while we’re always excited to partner with anyone to host a screening or venue, we’re trying to make sure it remains a city endeavor – it’s a fledgling festival and needs a few more years to take flight.”

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Experience the first-ever Animation Night at The Rex Theatre – an evening exclusively dedicated to animated films as part of the Manchester International Film Festival. Come watch Animated Short Films from five countries, and the United States with a special focus on New Hampshire Animation!

Awards for Best Animation, Hippo Press Award for Best New Hampshire Animation plus a special screening of “More,” by Sundance Film Festival winner and Acadamy Award nominee Mark Osborne, director of Kung Fu Panda. Stick around for a Q&A and Animation Panel discussion with Osborne and New Hampshire Animators.

Friday, Aug. 11: “Being Robin”

It’s Comedy Night and a celebration of New England Short Films at The Manchester International Film Festival. Join us as we give the Awards to the Best Short Film and Best New England Short Film. Filmmakers and Directors will be present for post-screening discussions; the short films Nuclear and How to Open a Clam, both winning awards at festivals all over the country, both with New England Roots, will both be screened.

