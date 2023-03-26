27 NH student teams advance to Global Destination Imagination creativity academic tournament

BEDFORD, NH – Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills are at a premium in the evolving future of work. On March 25, 51 student teams competed at Bedford High School demonstrating those skills in solving STEAM-based Challenges: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math and Service Learning.
27 of those teams have qualified to advance and represent New Hampshire at Destination Imagination Global Finals.
This past fall, over 100 teams in grades K-12 started to solve their Challenges and in the process, build unique critical thinking and teamwork skills. Over the past two weeks, these teams competed at N.H. regional tournaments to advance to the State Finals tournament.
All solutions, regardless of complexity, must be solved only by team members. Students second grade and younger learn the same skills in a non-competitive early learning program.
Special awards were presented including a DaVinci Award to Bow High School, Secondary Level for “unique approach to a solution, for risk-taking, and/or for outstanding creativity.”
Personal achievement awards for use in post-secondary education were presented to Martin Cardine, MC2 School in Keene; Gabriella Forrence, Milford High School; Ella Weinmann, Jaffrey-Rindge; and Samantha Shone, Pinkerton Academy.
The non-profit New Hampshire Destination Imagination program is offered in schools throughout the state. Globally, over 150,000 students in over 30 countries and virtually every state and Canadian province participate in the program. In all, “D.I.” has 1.5 million alumni who were on teams when they were in school. This includes about 120,000 New Hampshire alumni, many of whom return to volunteer to the program that made such an impact on them.
Global Finals is a multi-day competition and celebration of creativity. Teams around the world solve the same challenges and, as happens in New Hampshire, compete at their age level and in their selected Challenge.
2023 NH Affiliate State Finals Results
The following teams have qualified to advance to Destination Imagination Global Finals in Kansas City, MO, May 20-23,2023.
They are listed by the Challenge and age group in which they competed:
EL= Elementary Level; ML = Middle School Level; SL=Secondary School Level
Piece By Piece – Technical Challenge
|Level
|Place
|Organization
|Team Name
|Team #
|EL
|1
|Bedford DI – Riddle Brook School
|Team Illusionists
|130-87226
|EL
|2
|Moharimet School
|Tiger Lilies
|130-35103
|SL
|1
|Pinkerton Academy
|Chaos Crew
|130-03967
|SL
|2
|MC2 school (Keene)
|What
|130-05086
Far-Fetched – Scientific Challenge
|Level
|Place
|Organization
|Team Name
|Team #
|EL
|1
|Bow Elementary School
|Flaming Foxes
|130-97857
|EL
|2
|Grantham Village School
|The Mythbusting Alpacas
|130-63938
|ML
|1
|Windham
|DI Dragons
|130-28804
|SL
|1
|Milford DI
|Essential Lurkers
|130-18831
|SL
|2
|Milford DI
|Twisted Wizards
|130-92904
Flip The Script – Fine Arts Challenge
|Level
|Place
|Organization
|Team Name
|Team #
|EL
|1
|Inter-Lakes (Meredith)
|Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus
|130-17993
|EL
|2
|Grantham Village School
|The New Hampsters
|130-64591
|ML
|1
|Bedford DI – Lurgio Middle School
|DI-ream House
|130-11290
|ML
|2
|Indian River School (Canaan)
|TIME of your life
|130-28761
|SL
|1
|Hooksett
|Vengeance
|130-25782
|SL
|2
|Bow High School
|We’re All Mad Here
|130-48933
Showdown – Improvisation Challenge
|Level
|Place
|Organization
|Team Name
|Team #
|ML
|1
|Milford DI
|Hey, Siri
|130-16085
|ML
|2
|Windham Center School
|Purple Blue Hippos
|130-23095
|SL
|1
|Jaffrey-Rindge School District
|Improvables
|130-70927
|SL
|2
|Bedford DI – Bedford High School
|MindBlowers
|130-17278
Thrill Ride Engineering Challenge
|Level
|Place
|Organization
|Team Name
|Team #
|EL
|1
|Auburn Village School
|The Auburn Animals
|130-52677
|EL
|2
|SAU8 (Concord)
|MC (Master Crafters)
|130-69073
|ML
|1
|St. Joseph Regional School (Keene)
|Big Holy Bread
|130-08114
|ML
|2
|Warren Village School
|Sandy Cheeks
|130-02551
|SL
|1
|Manchester Memorial High School
|Memorial’s Destin. to Imagin.
|130-08167
High Stakes – Service Learning Challenge
|Level
|Place
|Organization
|Team Name
|Team #
|EL
|1
|Bedford DI – McKelvie Intermediate School
|Bedford Rockstars
|130-93580
|ML
|1
|Oyster River MIddle School
|The Rats
|130-36181
|ML
|2
|Thornton Central School
|Creative Kringles
|130-60310
Special Awards
DaVinci Award
This award is given for having a unique approach to a solution, for risk taking, and/or for outstanding creativity.
Bow High School, SL, We’re All Mad Here, 130-48933
The team captured the appraisers’ attention with a different perspective on the story used in their solution. The effect was used throughout the performance to help explain the sudden appearance of the Cheshire Cat.
(Note: The award description was shortened as not to share the team’s solution prior to Global Finals)
About NH-DI and NHICC
The New Hampshire Innovation and Creativity Connection (NHICC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes teamwork, creative problem solving, and innovation in New Hampshire. NHICC works with students ranging from preschool to college and sponsors programs such as New Hampshire Destination Imagination® (NH-DI) to help young people in New Hampshire become future leaders and innovators. NHICC administers the Destination Imagination program in New Hampshire. NHICC also operates one of the oldest creativity summer camps in the country, Camp Gottalikachallenge.
Destination Imagination (DI)’s mission is to inspire and equip youth to imagine and innovate through the creative process. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Destination Imagination Challenge Program extends to over 150,000 students in 30 countries and nearly every U.S. state each year.