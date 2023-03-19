27 creative problem-solving teams Advance to NH Destination Imagination State Finals Saturday

Saturday, March 18, 2023

The final N.H. Destination Imagination Regional Tournament took place in Meredith on March 18, 2023. Courtesy Photo

MEREDITH, NH – Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills were on display Saturday in Meredith, NH as 43 student teams competed in the final N.H. Destination Imagination Regional Tournaments. The academic tournament showcases team innovation skills that are fundamental for the Future of Work.

27 of these teams top-finishing teams in their Challenge and age level have advanced to the NH-DI State Finals on March 25th in Bedford. Teams from that tournament can qualify to represent New Hampshire at the Destination Imagination Global Finals, where they will compete with the top teams from 15 countries and nearly every state.

Teams competed in Challenges based on STEAM principles, including Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Math, and service entrepreneurship. Since the fall months, teams have been working on solutions to these complex challenges, with all solutions required to be strictly team-solved.

Each year, over 150,000 students participate in the Destination Imagination program, which is offered in over 30 countries and has 1.6 million alumni who were on teams in the past. Many alumni have returned to give back to the program.

The following teams have advanced to the Bedford Affiliate State Tournament in Bedford next Saturday.

2023 Meredith North Regional Results

The following teams have advanced to the New Hampshire Destination State Finals in Bedford, NH on March 25, 2023.

Piece By Piece – Technical Challenge

Organization Team Name Level Location Team Num
Moharimet School Tiger Lilies Elem Level Durham 130-35103
Pinkerton Academy Chaos Crew Secondary Schl Level Derry 130-03967

Far-Fetched – Scientific Challenge

Organization Team Name Level Location Team Num
Bow Elementary School Flaming Foxes Elem Level Bow 130-97857
Grantham Village School The Mythbusting Alpacas Elem Level Grantham 130-63938
Inter-Lakes The Beach Squad Elem Level Meredith 130-25828
Moharimet School Moharimet Mysterious Tales Elem Level Madbury NH 130-50355
Milford DI Essential Lurkers Secondary Schl Level Milford 130-18831
Milford DI Twisted Wizards Secondary Schl Level Milford 130-92904

Flip The Script – Fine Arts Challenge

Organization Team Name Level Location Team Num
Bow Memorial School Fairy Tale Flippers Elem Level Bow 130-38444
Inter-Lakes Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus Elem Level Meredith 130-17993
Grantham Village School The New Hampsters Elem Level Grantham 130-64591
Indian River School TIME of your life Mid Schl Level Canaan 130-28761
Bedford DI – Lurgio Middle School DI-ream House Mid Schl Level Bedford 130-11290
Concord Mustang Bandits Mid Schl Level Concord 130-89027
Grantham Village School The Little Expo Markers Mid Schl Level Grantham 130-46390
Hooksett Vengeance Secondary Schl Level Hooksett 130-25782
Bow High School We’re All Mad Here Secondary Schl Level Bow 130-48933

Showdown – Improvisation Challenge

Organization Team Name Level Location Team Num
Inter-Lakes MHS JETPAKK Secondary Schl Level Meredith 130-03503
Nashua School District The Glue Dots Secondary Schl Level Nashua 130-72558

Thrill Ride Engineering Challenge

Organization Team Name Level Location Team Num
Warren Village School Holidaya Elem Level Warren 130-91131
Bow Memorial School Roll Breakers Elem Level Bow 130-00821
Jaffrey Grade School Waffle Elem Level Jaffrey 130-94286
SAU8 (Concord) MC (Master Crafters) Elem Level CONCORD 130-69073
Warren Village School Sandy Cheeks Mid Schl Level Warren 130-02551

High Stakes – Service Learning Challenge

Organization Team Name  Level Location Team Num
Thornton Central School Creative Kringles Mid Schl Level Thornton 130-60310
Berlin Schools Mid Schl Level Berlin 130-59987
Oyster River Middle School The Rats Mid Schl Level Durham 130-36181

About NH-DI and NHICC

The New Hampshire Innovation and Creativity Connection (NHICC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes teamwork, creative problem solving, and innovation in New Hampshire. NHICC works with students ranging from preschool to college and sponsors programs such as New Hampshire Destination Imagination® (NH-DI) to help young people in New Hampshire become future leaders and innovators. NHICC administers the Destination Imagination program in New Hampshire. NHICC also operates one of the oldest creativity summer camps in the country, Camp Gottalikachallenge.

Destination Imagination (DI)’s mission is to inspire and equip youth to imagine and innovate through the creative process. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Destination Imagination Challenge Program extends to over 150,000 students in 30 countries and nearly every U.S. state each year.

