27 creative problem-solving teams Advance to NH Destination Imagination State Finals Saturday

MEREDITH, NH – Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills were on display Saturday in Meredith, NH as 43 student teams competed in the final N.H. Destination Imagination Regional Tournaments. The academic tournament showcases team innovation skills that are fundamental for the Future of Work.
27 of these teams top-finishing teams in their Challenge and age level have advanced to the NH-DI State Finals on March 25th in Bedford. Teams from that tournament can qualify to represent New Hampshire at the Destination Imagination Global Finals, where they will compete with the top teams from 15 countries and nearly every state.
Teams competed in Challenges based on STEAM principles, including Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Math, and service entrepreneurship. Since the fall months, teams have been working on solutions to these complex challenges, with all solutions required to be strictly team-solved.
Each year, over 150,000 students participate in the Destination Imagination program, which is offered in over 30 countries and has 1.6 million alumni who were on teams in the past. Many alumni have returned to give back to the program.
The following teams have advanced to the Bedford Affiliate State Tournament in Bedford next Saturday.
2023 Meredith North Regional Results
Piece By Piece – Technical Challenge
|Organization
|Team Name
|Level
|Location
|Team Num
|Moharimet School
|Tiger Lilies
|Elem Level
|Durham
|130-35103
|Pinkerton Academy
|Chaos Crew
|Secondary Schl Level
|Derry
|130-03967
Far-Fetched – Scientific Challenge
|Organization
|Team Name
|Level
|Location
|Team Num
|Bow Elementary School
|Flaming Foxes
|Elem Level
|Bow
|130-97857
|Grantham Village School
|The Mythbusting Alpacas
|Elem Level
|Grantham
|130-63938
|Inter-Lakes
|The Beach Squad
|Elem Level
|Meredith
|130-25828
|Moharimet School
|Moharimet Mysterious Tales
|Elem Level
|Madbury NH
|130-50355
|Milford DI
|Essential Lurkers
|Secondary Schl Level
|Milford
|130-18831
|Milford DI
|Twisted Wizards
|Secondary Schl Level
|Milford
|130-92904
Flip The Script – Fine Arts Challenge
|Organization
|Team Name
|Level
|Location
|Team Num
|Bow Memorial School
|Fairy Tale Flippers
|Elem Level
|Bow
|130-38444
|Inter-Lakes
|Blobfish Heroes of Asparagus
|Elem Level
|Meredith
|130-17993
|Grantham Village School
|The New Hampsters
|Elem Level
|Grantham
|130-64591
|Indian River School
|TIME of your life
|Mid Schl Level
|Canaan
|130-28761
|Bedford DI – Lurgio Middle School
|DI-ream House
|Mid Schl Level
|Bedford
|130-11290
|Concord
|Mustang Bandits
|Mid Schl Level
|Concord
|130-89027
|Grantham Village School
|The Little Expo Markers
|Mid Schl Level
|Grantham
|130-46390
|Hooksett
|Vengeance
|Secondary Schl Level
|Hooksett
|130-25782
|Bow High School
|We’re All Mad Here
|Secondary Schl Level
|Bow
|130-48933
Showdown – Improvisation Challenge
|Organization
|Team Name
|Level
|Location
|Team Num
|Inter-Lakes MHS
|JETPAKK
|Secondary Schl Level
|Meredith
|130-03503
|Nashua School District
|The Glue Dots
|Secondary Schl Level
|Nashua
|130-72558
Thrill Ride Engineering Challenge
|Organization
|Team Name
|Level
|Location
|Team Num
|Warren Village School
|Holidaya
|Elem Level
|Warren
|130-91131
|Bow Memorial School
|Roll Breakers
|Elem Level
|Bow
|130-00821
|Jaffrey Grade School
|Waffle
|Elem Level
|Jaffrey
|130-94286
|SAU8 (Concord)
|MC (Master Crafters)
|Elem Level
|CONCORD
|130-69073
|Warren Village School
|Sandy Cheeks
|Mid Schl Level
|Warren
|130-02551
High Stakes – Service Learning Challenge
|Organization
|Team Name
|Level
|Location
|Team Num
|Thornton Central School
|Creative Kringles
|Mid Schl Level
|Thornton
|130-60310
|Berlin Schools
|Mid Schl Level
|Berlin
|130-59987
|Oyster River Middle School
|The Rats
|Mid Schl Level
|Durham
|130-36181
About NH-DI and NHICC
The New Hampshire Innovation and Creativity Connection (NHICC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes teamwork, creative problem solving, and innovation in New Hampshire. NHICC works with students ranging from preschool to college and sponsors programs such as New Hampshire Destination Imagination® (NH-DI) to help young people in New Hampshire become future leaders and innovators. NHICC administers the Destination Imagination program in New Hampshire. NHICC also operates one of the oldest creativity summer camps in the country, Camp Gottalikachallenge.
Destination Imagination (DI)’s mission is to inspire and equip youth to imagine and innovate through the creative process. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Destination Imagination Challenge Program extends to over 150,000 students in 30 countries and nearly every U.S. state each year.