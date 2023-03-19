27 creative problem-solving teams Advance to NH Destination Imagination State Finals Saturday

MEREDITH, NH – Creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills were on display Saturday in Meredith, NH as 43 student teams competed in the final N.H. Destination Imagination Regional Tournaments. The academic tournament showcases team innovation skills that are fundamental for the Future of Work.

27 of these teams top-finishing teams in their Challenge and age level have advanced to the NH-DI State Finals on March 25th in Bedford. Teams from that tournament can qualify to represent New Hampshire at the Destination Imagination Global Finals, where they will compete with the top teams from 15 countries and nearly every state.