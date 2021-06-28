21st Century Program Coordinator resigns, citing “white privilege training”

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Northwest Elementary School 21st Century Program Coordinator Dan Concannon resigned, citing “white privilege training” from the Learning for Justice organization.

In his letter (see below), offered his two-week notice from the part-time position, although expected the Manchester School District to relieve him of his position immediately.

Concannon was hired in October 2014 and was paid $30,732.95 a year by the school district.

Concannon also to the Manchester Board of School Committee regarding his frustration that the Manchester School District is mandating the “white privilege” training for district employees, something he believes violates the district’s harassment policy.

“I’m extremely disappointed. I’ve never seen such an outlandish response,” said Manchester Board of School Committee Vice Chairman Leslie Want to Manchester Ink Link

Manchester School District Communication Coordinator Andrew Tolland released the following statement.

“This is a pending personnel matter, and as such Manchester School District is limited in our ability to comment. Upon receipt of this resignation letter, we took action to secure access to our network and buildings, and we are taking all appropriate steps in response to the resignation.”

The Manchester Board of School Committee has meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night. This story will be updated with any additional information as it becomes available.