20th Annual Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast set for March 20

MANCHESTER, NH — Time for a milestone Blarney Breakfast, folks.

In its 20th year, the Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast is scheduled for March 20 from 7-9 p.m. — rain, shine or snow!

This fundraising event has become a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in Manchester. Thanks to the generous support of local businesses and individuals, the Bob Baines Blarney Breakfast has raised more than $1 million over the course of twenty years. The continued success of the event is directly attributed to our generous sponsors! Your support will aid local charities that make a difference in your community!

This year’s featured performer is Ciaran Sheehan. Born in Dublin, Sheehan is an acclaimed actor, singer, voice healer whose performances have been said to warm the heart and touch the soul. There is an amazing quality to his voice and his ability to capture an audience is nothing short of remarkable. Ciarán has many professional accomplishments to his credit, most notably playing the role of The Phantom in “The Phantom of The Opera” for over 1,000 performances on Broadway and in Toronto. But perhaps of more importance than his accomplishments is his sincere desire to use his incredible talents to inspire others to look within themselves to discover their own inner beauty.

Cost is $150 per ticket and includes breakfast and all the blarney you can stomach. Click here to purchase tickets.

About the charities supported through the fundraising breakfast

International Institute of New England

Bob Baines’ sister, Shirley Brulotte, organized the first six Annual Bob Baines Blarney Breakfasts! She was always about giving, especially for children. She often brought coats for those in need and knitted mittens and hats for children. She had a heart of gold. Shirley met Anne Sanderson, from the International Institute of New England, while working on her brother’s campaign and was touched by the wonderful work that she does to help “new Americans.” During her last days as she was losing her difficult battle with cancer, Shirley and Bob talked about setting up a long-term fund in her memory. After some pondering, she said, “ I want to help my friend, Anne.” And the Shirley Brulotte Fund was created. The International Institute of New England provides services to refugees and immigrants in Manchester and Nashua. IINE staff assist refugee families with all aspects of their arrival and initial months in America. IINE provides English classes, employment support, and job placement. The organization also helps immigrants and refugees with legal services and citizenship test preparation. Americans’ future depends on the support they receive from communities in which they live. Refugees from many countries including Vietnam, Iran, Iraq, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bosnia, and Bhutan have benefited from the services of the International Institute. The Shirley Brulotte Fund carries out Shirley’s last wishes and provides even the smallest comfort to those in need, things not covered by other funds like diapers, formula, school bags, warm coats, hats, mittens, work clothes for those with first jobs, a co-pay or prescription, emergency dental visits, or just a phone call to family left behind in their homeland. Shirley fills the gaps that everyone else can’t fill and it is so appreciated by refugees and staff who make sure these things happen. We say “Thank you Shirley!” every day!

The Manchester Police Athletic League

The Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL), founded in 1992, works to build positive relationships between Manchester’s at-risk youth and members of the Manchester Police Department by offering free program-ming geared toward teaching responsibility, accountability, discipline, and respect. MPAL knows that connecting kids with strong role models helps build relationships that fuel good decisions, reducing involvement in gang activity, criminal behavior, substance use, and child victimization. There are currently more than 600 kids (ages 5-18) engaging in MPAL’s programs including aikido, life skills/Ambassadors, arm wrestling, boxing, cooking, judo, wrestling, vacation programs, and special events. MPAL Values: Connecting Cops and Kids. MPAL is dedicated to connecting police officers with community youth to foster positive relationships and community connectedness.

Building Champions. MPAL strives to provide positive role models, expert coaching and a safe environment to build champions in and out of the gym.

Bringing the Community Together. MPAL works in conjunction with local businesses, nonprofits, and academic institutions to broaden our reach and strengthen our network of support.

Developing Youth. MPAL helps participants become contributing members of the community by teaching the values of respect, responsibility, accountability, and the importance of giving back.

To learn more about MPAL visit our website at: www.manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org

The Red Cross