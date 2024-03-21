2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade/Shamrock Shuffle survival guide

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s that time again, the annual official celebration for St. Patrick’s Day in the Queen City.
As usual, parade day – this year March 24 – is preceded by the Millennium Running Shamrock Shuffle, making for a wearin’ o’ the green road race marching extravaganza you just can’t deny!
There are lots of participants in this year’s parade, which you can see listed below. Parade Grand Marshal is Pat O’Neil. Make sure you scream real loud and wave vigorously when he passes by!
You can expect road closures around the parade route starting around 9-10 a.m., so if you’re planning to come downtown, arrive early and park on a side street.
Also make sure you plan to stay downtown to celebrate at any one of the many eateries and pubs in the general area.
Note: Special event planned at Shoppers Pub for all of you who’ve been following Ink Link’s Pizza Madness Tournament. Deadproof Pizza, a Manchester-based ghost kitchen operation that has fielded some rancor for not having a storefront, has planned a pop-up at Shoppers and invites you to sample their pizza. Starts at 11 a.m. ’til the pizza’s all gone.
THE SHUFFLE
March 24, 2024
START
11 a.m.
THE PARADE
March 24, 2024
PARADE ROUTE
START
Salmon Street and Elm
Noon
END
Central Street and Elm
2023 LINE OF MARCH
GRAND MARSHAL DIVISION: SPONSORED BY MILLENNIUM RUNNING
- Grand Marshal: Richard Phelan
- Bektash Shriner Clowns and Calliope
- Manchester Fire Department Trucks
- Barnstead Fire Truck
- Police Motorcycles
- Manchester Police Department Security Car
- Banner: HERE COME THE IRISH
- American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 Colors
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner: Strange Brew Tavern
- NH Police Association Pipes & Drums Banner: Grand Marshal
- Parade Grand Marshal –
- Limo (Lambert Funeral Home) Grand Marshal Family
- Family Members Trolley
- NH Police Association Pipe and Drum vehicle
- Manchester Police Mounted Unit Manchester Police Department Horse Truck and Trailer
- Manchester Police Department Bear Cat
DIVISION GREEN: SPONSORED BY AMOSKEAG BEVERAGES
- Parade dedication banner-Ukrainian Community
- Sponsor Banner: Keith Murphy’s Tap Room
- AOH Pipes & Drums – Manchester, NH
- Sponsor Banner: Harvey Construction
- McGonagle School of Irish Dance
- Past Parade Grand Marshals Vehicle for past GMs
- Past Parade Grand Marshals – Limo (Connor-Healy Funeral Home) Banner: Manchester AOH
- AOH Colors
- AOH Manchester – Rev. William J. Shanahan Division I Banner: Ladies AOH
- Ladies AOH – Manchester
- LAOH Vehicle- Bob Curran
- Sponsor Banner: Members First Credit Union
- Memorial High School Marching Band
- AOH Pipe Band Vehicle
- Redimix Concrete Truck
DIVISION BLUE: SPONSORED BY ANAGNOST COMPANIES
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner: Express Med/Apple Therapy West High School Marching Band
- NH State Police Drill Team
- State Elected Officials
- Senator Maggie Hassan County Sheriff Congressman Chis Pappas Manchester Board of Aldermen
- Manchester Board of School Committee
- Sponsor Banner: Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield
- Gym Dandies Children Circus
- Amoskeag Rugby Club
- Sponsor Banner: St. Mary’s Bank
- Christine Morrison Dance Academy
- Therapy Dogs International
- Saint Catherine’s of Sienna School
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats mascots Fungo and Slider
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats Vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: AOH MANCHESTER DIVISISON 1
- Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band
- Bishop Guertin High School Marching Band- vehicle
- Vehicle-DAV
DIVISION WHITE: SPONSORED BY AMR
- Parade Division Banner
- Manchester Fire Department Vehicle-Engine 4
- Sponsor Banner: The Wild Rover
- Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band
- Manchester Firefighters
- Manchester Fireman’s Relief Association, 1953 Pumper
- Manchester Fire Department vehicles – 2
- Candia Fire Department
- Sponsor Banner: GRANITE STATE TIRE & BATTERY
- Central High School Marching Band
- Central High School Marching Band-vehicle
- Mount St. Mary Academy School
- Communication Fire Truck
- Sponsor Banner-Dandido Sauce/The Zoo
- Amerikids performers Amerikids Vehicle Miss New Hampshire Teen (Vehicle) Miss Manchester Scholarship Program (vehicle) Miss New Hampshire Volunteer (Vehicle)
- Mrs NH Prime
- Darbster Rescue dogs Banner- CDM Smith
- McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School- vehicle
- McDonough Grimes Irish Dance School
- Casey Magee’s Leprechaun
- Merrimack County Honor Guard Sponsor Banner: Cross Insurance
- Bedford High School Marching Band
- Sponsor Banner: Socha Companies
- Bektash High Rollers
DIVISION GOLD: SPONSORED BY LANSING MELBOURNE GROUP
- Parade Division Banner
- Sponsor Banner: Shaskeen Irish Restaurant & Pub
- New Hampshire Pipes and Drums New Hampshire Pipes and Drums- vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: Candia Rd Brewing
- NH Roller Derby
- Dandido Sauce/The Zoo Vehicles (2) Manchester Bears Football NH Wolves Hurling Club
- Sponsor Banner: Comcast Business Services Immaculate Heart of Mary High School Marching Band
- Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101- vehicle Boy Scout Troop 110/Cub Pack 101
- Boy Scout Mobile Base Camp- Vehicle
- Boy Scout Troop 1776
- Sponsor Banner: Roedel Companies
- In The Field Irish Dancers- vehicle
- In The Field Irish Dancers
- NH Food Bank Vehicle
- Hope For New Hampshire Recovery
- Sponsor Banner: Brady Sullivan Properties
- Melha Shriners- Go Carts with Ramps
- Londonderry Police Department- vehicle
- Sponsor Banner: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
- Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band & Color Guard
- Londonderry High School Marching Lancer Band- vehicle
- Manchester Police Department Security Car
*Banner Carriers – Merrimack High School National Honors Society