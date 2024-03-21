2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade/Shamrock Shuffle survival guide

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s that time again, the annual official celebration for St. Patrick’s Day in the Queen City.

As usual, parade day – this year March 24 – is preceded by the Millennium Running Shamrock Shuffle, making for a wearin’ o’ the green road race marching extravaganza you just can’t deny!

Everything you need to know⇒St. Patricks’ Day Parade Home Page

There are lots of participants in this year’s parade, which you can see listed below. Parade Grand Marshal is Pat O’Neil. Make sure you scream real loud and wave vigorously when he passes by!

You can expect road closures around the parade route starting around 9-10 a.m., so if you’re planning to come downtown, arrive early and park on a side street.

Also make sure you plan to stay downtown to celebrate at any one of the many eateries and pubs in the general area.

Note: Special event planned at Shoppers Pub for all of you who’ve been following Ink Link’s Pizza Madness Tournament. Deadproof Pizza, a Manchester-based ghost kitchen operation that has fielded some rancor for not having a storefront, has planned a pop-up at Shoppers and invites you to sample their pizza. Starts at 11 a.m. ’til the pizza’s all gone.

THE SHUFFLE

March 24, 2024

START

11 a.m.

THE PARADE