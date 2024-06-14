2024 Pride Month flag raising: ‘Making sure Manchester is a place where everyone feels safe and welcome’

Above: Video of remarks by Scott Cloutier, Mayor Jay Ruais and former Mayor Joyce Craig.

MANCHESTER, NH – With rainbow umbrellas on stand-by under cloudy skies an enthusiastic crowd gathered around the flagpole outside City Hall for what has become a Queen City tradition: The raising of a Pride Flag and declaration that Manchester is a city committed to making sure everyone feels safe, welcome and included.

Scott Cloutier of Manchester True Collaborative – organizers for this year’s Pride Parade, which is set for June 15, thanked both Mayor Jay Ruais and former mayor, Joyce Craig for establishing and continuing the tradition of recognizing Pride Month.

In his proclamation, Ruais acknowledged the original six colors of the Pride flag which represent “universal benefits of life, healing, sunshine, nature, harmony, and spirit, “that everyone should have the opportunity to embrace.”

Craig, currently campaigning for governor, said it’s important to have communities that welcome everyone “love who they want to love and be their authentic selves.”