2024 Pizza Tournament Round One Results

Here’s a list of the final tallies from the first round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament!

As we’ve said throughout the tournament, each contestant may only get 100 anonymous votes, with any anonymous votes after that not counting toward the official total. In situations where a contestant got more than 100 anonymous votes, it’s been mentioned below.

We’ll have a list of ballots for the next round coming out tomorrow (Friday, March 1)

A map of all the contestants can be found here.

North Region (Winners in bold)



(#1) Chelby’s: 350 vs. (#16) Pizza Bella – Bedford: 66

NOTE: Chelby’s had 1,012 total votes, but 762 were anonymous, so 662 votes were not counted.

(#2) Pizza by Rocco: 97 vs. (#15) Papa John’s – South Willow: 60

(#3) Souvlaki: 118 vs. (#14) Domino’s – Pinardville: 5

(#4) Sal’s Pizza: 54 vs. (#13) Amory Street House of Pizza: 8

(#5) Market Basket – Hooksett: 33 vs. (#12) Hannaford – John E. Devine Drive: 18

(#6) Simon’s Pizza and Roast Beef: 15 vs. (#11) Pizza Market: 25

(#7) Yianni’s Pizza: 17 vs. (#10) South Side Tavern: 8

(#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett: 48 vs. (#9) Golden Acres Pizza Market: 35

South Region (Winners in bold)

(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria: 163 vs. (#16) Chuck E. Cheese: 27

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria: 186 vs. (#15) Charlie’s: 45

(#3) Crown Tavern: 60 vs. (#14) Common Man in the Millyard: 28

(#4) Shopper’s Pub + Eatery: 185 vs. (#13) Salona’s: 298

NOTE: 290 of the 488 Salona votes were anonymous. 105 of the 190 Shopper’s votes were anonymous.

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 166 vs. (#12) Sbarro: 103

NOTE: 140 of the 206 EHOP votes were anonymous. 111 of the 114 Sbarro votes were anonymous.

(#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive: 229 vs. (#11) Hannaford – Hanover Street: 0

NOTE: 142 of the 271 Pizza Man votes were anonymous.

(#7) Market Basket – Elm Street: 24 vs. (#10) Fratello’s: 26

(#8) Pizza 911: 70 vs. (#9) Pizza Man Bar and Grill – Hooksett: 25

East Region (Winners in bold)

(#1) Fotia’s: 223 vs. (#16) Dave and Buster’s: 8

(#2) Pindo’s: 120 vs. (#15) Pizza Hut: 8

NOTE: 152 of the 172 Pindo’s votes were anonymous.

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth: 34 vs. (#14) Rounders: 6

(#4) Pizza Express: 31 vs. (#13) Margarita’s/Cancun Pizza: 13

(#5) Venice Old Style Pizza: 38 vs. (#12) Domino’s – Beech Street: 6

(#6) Puritan Backroom: 43 vs. (#11) Domino’s – Lowell Street: 11

(#7) Moe Joe’s: 20 vs. (#10) Domino’s – Amory Street: 12

(#8) Golden Corral: 1 vs. (#9) Little Caesars: 12

West Region (Winners in bold)

(#1) Deadproof: 887 vs. (#16) Elite Pizza: 214

NOTE: 134 of the 921 Deadproof votes were anonymous. 252 of the 366 Elite votes were anonymous.

(#2) Vintage Pizza: 129 vs. (#15) Grand Slam Pizza 2 – South Main Street: 1

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub: 48 vs. (#14) Hannaford – Bicentennial Drive: 1

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza: 37 vs. (#13) Tropical Food to Go: 1

(#5) Rizza’s Pizza: 30 vs. (#12) Giovanni’s Roast Beef and Pizza: 18

(#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli: 37 vs. (#11) Georgio’s Ristorante and Bar: 9

(#7) Olympus Pizza: 104 vs. (#10) Luisa’s Italian Pizzeria: 24

(#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria: 39 vs. (#9) Pappy’s Pizza and Subs: 28