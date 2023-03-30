2023 Manchester Pride Festival set for June 17 at Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester True Collaborative, YWCA NH, and Queerlective are excited to announce the 2023 Manchester, NH Pride Festival will be held this year in Veterans Park on June 17.
Manchester’s annual pride celebrations have shown the ever-increasing need for queer support, resources, and events. This year’s festival has moved to the Elm Street Veterans Park location in hope of bringing more collaboration with local businesses downtown and increased visibility.
Queer business owners, queer-supporting organizations
While lawmakers across the country have introduced nearly 400 bills restricting the rights and freedoms of LGBTQIA+ people, we in New Hampshire will continue to celebrate and support the queer community.
This year’s Pride Month Calendar will feature many events, including a “Week of Pride Events” leading up to June 17th. The week will culminate in a festival including Queerlective’s Queer Art Extravaganza, youth-focused activities, queer performers, and many local community vendors. To find out more please follow Manchester True Collaborative and Queerlective for more information.