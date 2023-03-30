2023 Manchester Pride Festival set for June 17 at Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester True Collaborative, YWCA NH, and Queerlective are excited to announce the 2023 Manchester, NH Pride Festival will be held this year in Veterans Park on June 17.

Manchester’s annual pride celebrations have shown the ever-increasing need for queer support, resources, and events. This year’s festival has moved to the Elm Street Veterans Park location in hope of bringing more collaboration with local businesses downtown and increased visibility.

Queer business owners, queer-supporting organizations , and queer community members from all around New Hampshire are encouraged to be participants, sponsors, and vendors.