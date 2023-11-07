2023 Manchester Municipal Election Live Results

MANCHESTER, NH – We will be gathering and posting live unofficial results of the election which will be updated as fast as we can post them. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Manchester Mayor

Candidate Votes (12 wards reporting) Jay Ruais 9401 Kevin Cavanaugh 8904

Alderman At-Large

Candidate Votes (4 wards reporting) Mary Ngwanda Georges 2859 Will Infantine 2480 Joseph Kelly Levasseur 3092 Dan O'Neil 3621

School Board At-Large

Candidate Votes (4 wards reporting) Peter Argeropoulos 2903 Elizabeth Moreau 2673 Jim O'Connell 3500 Brittney LeClear-Ping 1744

Ward 1 Alderman

Candidates Votes Chris Morgan 1449 Bryce Kaw-uh 1359

Ward 1 School Board

Candidates Votes Suzanne Potoma 869 Julie Turner 1751

Ward 2 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Dan Goonan (unapposed)

Ward 2 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Constance Spencer Sean Parr

Ward 3 Alderman

Candidates Votes Scott Elliot 382 Pat Long 555

Ward 3 School Board

Candidates Votes Karen Soule (unapposed) 682

Ward 4 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Christine Fajardo Mark Flanders

Ward 4 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Leslie Want

Ward 5 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Kathleen Paquette Tony Sapienza

Ward 5 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Jason Bonilla Scott Mattiello

Ward 6 Alderman

Candidates Votes Krissy Cantor 1195 Maxine Mosley 885

Ward 6 School Board

Candidates Votes Dan Bergeron 1013 Ken Tassey Jr. 890

Ward 7 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Patrick Long Ross Terrio

Ward 7 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Brian Cole Christopher Potter

Ward 8 Alderman

Candidates Votes Ed Sapienza (uncontested) 1512

Ward 8 School Board

Candidates Votes Jessica Spillers 934 Mark Warden 786

Ward 9 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Jim Burkush 937 Jose Marte 313

Ward 9 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Robert Baines 1043

Ward 10 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Bill Barry Jim Mara

Ward 10 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Gary Hamer Joy Senecal

Ward 11 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Nicole Leapley Norm Vincent

Ward 11 School Board

Candidates Votes Percent Gordon Haner Liz O'Neil

Ward 12 Alderman

Candidates Votes Percent Erin George-Kelly Kelly Thomas

Ward 12 School Board