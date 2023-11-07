2023 Manchester Municipal Election Live Results

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Manchester Ink Link Staff Civics, Elections, Featured News 0
MANCHESTER, NH –  We will be gathering and posting live unofficial results of the election which will be updated as fast as we can post them. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Manchester Mayor

CandidateVotes (12 wards reporting)
Jay Ruais9401
Kevin Cavanaugh8904

Alderman At-Large

CandidateVotes (4 wards reporting)
Mary Ngwanda Georges2859
Will Infantine2480
Joseph Kelly Levasseur3092
Dan O'Neil3621

School Board At-Large

CandidateVotes (4 wards reporting)
Peter Argeropoulos2903
Elizabeth Moreau2673
Jim O'Connell3500
Brittney LeClear-Ping1744

Ward 1 Alderman

CandidatesVotes
Chris Morgan1449
Bryce Kaw-uh1359

Ward 1 School Board

CandidatesVotes
Suzanne Potoma869
Julie Turner1751

Ward 2 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Dan Goonan (unapposed)

Ward 2 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Constance Spencer
Sean Parr

Ward 3 Alderman

CandidatesVotes
Scott Elliot382
Pat Long555

Ward 3 School Board

CandidatesVotes
Karen Soule (unapposed)682

Ward 4 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Christine Fajardo
Mark Flanders

Ward 4 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Leslie Want

Ward 5 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Kathleen Paquette
Tony Sapienza

Ward 5 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Jason Bonilla
Scott Mattiello

Ward 6 Alderman

CandidatesVotes
Krissy Cantor1195
Maxine Mosley885

Ward 6 School Board

CandidatesVotes
Dan Bergeron1013
Ken Tassey Jr.890

Ward 7 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Patrick Long
Ross Terrio

Ward 7 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Brian Cole
Christopher Potter

Ward 8 Alderman

CandidatesVotes
Ed Sapienza (uncontested)1512

Ward 8 School Board

CandidatesVotes
Jessica Spillers934
Mark Warden786

Ward 9 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Jim Burkush937
Jose Marte313

Ward 9 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Robert Baines1043

Ward 10 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Bill Barry
Jim Mara

Ward 10 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Gary Hamer
Joy Senecal

Ward 11 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Nicole Leapley
Norm Vincent

Ward 11 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Gordon Haner
Liz O'Neil

Ward 12 Alderman

CandidatesVotesPercent
Erin George-Kelly
Kelly Thomas

Ward 12 School Board

CandidatesVotesPercent
Camille Craffey
Carlos Gonzalez

 

 

