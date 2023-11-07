2023 Manchester Municipal Election Live Results

MANCHESTER, NH – We will be gathering and posting live unofficial results of the election which will be updated as fast as we can post them. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Manchester Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes (12 wards reporting)
|Jay Ruais
|9401
|Kevin Cavanaugh
|8904
Alderman At-Large
|Candidate
|Votes (4 wards reporting)
|Mary Ngwanda Georges
|2859
|Will Infantine
|2480
|Joseph Kelly Levasseur
|3092
|Dan O'Neil
|3621
School Board At-Large
|Candidate
|Votes (4 wards reporting)
|Peter Argeropoulos
|2903
|Elizabeth Moreau
|2673
|Jim O'Connell
|3500
|Brittney LeClear-Ping
|1744
Ward 1 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Chris Morgan
|1449
|Bryce Kaw-uh
|1359
Ward 1 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Suzanne Potoma
|869
|Julie Turner
|1751
Ward 2 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Dan Goonan (unapposed)
|
Ward 2 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Constance Spencer
|
|Sean Parr
|
Ward 3 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Scott Elliot
|382
|Pat Long
|555
Ward 3 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Karen Soule (unapposed)
|682
Ward 4 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Christine Fajardo
|
|Mark Flanders
|
Ward 4 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Leslie Want
|
Ward 5 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Kathleen Paquette
|
|Tony Sapienza
|
Ward 5 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Jason Bonilla
|
|Scott Mattiello
|
Ward 6 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Krissy Cantor
|1195
|Maxine Mosley
|885
Ward 6 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Dan Bergeron
|1013
|Ken Tassey Jr.
|890
Ward 7 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Patrick Long
|
|Ross Terrio
|
Ward 7 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Brian Cole
|
|Christopher Potter
|
Ward 8 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Ed Sapienza (uncontested)
|1512
Ward 8 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Jessica Spillers
|934
|Mark Warden
|786
Ward 9 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Jim Burkush
|937
|
|Jose Marte
|313
|
Ward 9 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Robert Baines
|1043
|
Ward 10 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Bill Barry
|
|Jim Mara
|
Ward 10 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Gary Hamer
|
|Joy Senecal
|
Ward 11 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Nicole Leapley
|
|Norm Vincent
|
Ward 11 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Gordon Haner
|
|Liz O'Neil
|
Ward 12 Alderman
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Erin George-Kelly
|
|Kelly Thomas
|
Ward 12 School Board
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Camille Craffey
|
|Carlos Gonzalez
|