2023 Independence Day fireworks set for July 3 at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester, NH will conduct its Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park on Monday, July 3, 2023 (rain date Wednesday, July 5). Admission is free.

Please feel free to bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. There will be food vendors on site. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets please. Portable toilets will be available.

We are excited to welcome the 39th Army Band back to the stage this year!

The fireworks display provided by Pyrotecnico will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Both the east and westbound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8 a.m. July 3.

Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles starting at 4 p.m. The parking lot will be reserved for viewing thereafter. Commercial Street will be restricted to pedestrians only beginning at 8 p.m.

If you require additional information, please contact Janet Horvath, Parks and Rec, at 624-6444 extension – 5347.