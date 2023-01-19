2023 Hillside Spelling Bee Results

2023 Hillside Middle School Spelling Bee Results.



For the first time in three years, students and parents were able to be together in-person for the spelling bee. This school level event was the first step on the way to the state spelling bee and then finally on March 25, 2023 to Washington DC, for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“With 800 students at Hillside, the 23 finalists should be proud of their achievement,” said Mrs. Provost to the assembled group. The students, with family guests in attendance, met on January 17th in the library to determine the top three spellers who will compete in the State of New Hampshire Spelling Bee.

While New Hampshire has participated for 65 years, this is the first year Hillside staff created plaques for the top three finishers. Mrs. Mates, Mrs. Provost and Mrs. Landies went all out to insure the participants each went home with a special gift bag, a certificate and pride in their accomplishment.

The top three spellers at Hillside were:

1st place winner Talia Harmon

2nd place winner Julia Cullity

3rd place winner Thalia Prodanis