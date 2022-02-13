2022 Youth Creativity Camps at Studio 550

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 is offering youth camps during February, April, and Summer Vacations in Downtown Manchester. All camps are held in the afternoon, run for 5-days, and encourage hands-on exploration and learning through play. No experience is needed, and there is a 5 percent sibling or referral discount!February Vacation:
Feb 28 – Mar 4 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30pm-5PM, $185
April 25-29, Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30pm-5PM, $185
July 11-15 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30-5PM
July 18-22 – Arts Explorer, 9+ 2:30-5PM
July 25 – 29 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30-5PM
Aug 1-5 – Arts Explorer, 9+ 11:30-2PM
Aug 8 – 12 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30-5PM
Aug 15 – 19 – Arts Explorer, 9+ 11:30-2PM
In the Arts Explorer Camp, students will create projects with paint, pencil, and paper, while also trying out clay sculpture and wheel-throwing. It will be a week full of multi-day projects, full immersion, and experimentation. In the Clay Camp, students will work exclusively with clay, including an introduction to the pottery wheel, decoration styles, and hand-sculpting techniques to make functional and decorative works. All clay projects will be ready for pick up 4-5 weeks after the camp ends. Camps can be repeated, as new skills will be introduced as students are ready.
In partnership with Catie Webster of CRW Designs of Goffstown, there is a single scholarship available for a fully paid camp. Any interested students can find the application on our website under “Youth Classes”. Please write “CRW Designs Full Scholarship” on the application. Depending on the status of the Studio 550 Clay for Kids Fund at the time of application, there may also be funds available for partial scholarships.Camp policies can be found on our website at 550arts.com under “Youth Classes.” Any questions can be directed to 603.232.5597 or info@550arts.com