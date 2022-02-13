2022 Youth Creativity Camps at Studio 550

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 is offering youth camps during February, April, and Summer Vacations in Downtown Manchester. All camps are held in the afternoon, run for 5-days, and encourage hands-on exploration and learning through play. No experience is needed, and there is a 5 percent sibling or referral discount! February Vacation: Feb 28 – Mar 4 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30pm-5PM, $185

April Vacation:

April 25-29, Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30pm-5PM, $185

Summer Camp Schedule, $195/camp

July 11-15 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30-5PM

July 18-22 – Arts Explorer, 9+ 2:30-5PM

July 25 – 29 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30-5PM

Aug 1-5 – Arts Explorer, 9+ 11:30-2PM

Aug 8 – 12 – Clay Camp, 11+, 2:30-5PM

Aug 15 – 19 – Arts Explorer, 9+ 11:30-2PM

In the Arts Explorer Camp, students will create projects with paint, pencil, and paper, while also trying out clay sculpture and wheel-throwing. It will be a week full of multi-day projects, full immersion, and experimentation. In the Clay Camp, students will work exclusively with clay, including an introduction to the pottery wheel, decoration styles, and hand-sculpting techniques to make functional and decorative works. All clay projects will be ready for pick up 4-5 weeks after the camp ends. Camps can be repeated, as new skills will be introduced as students are ready.