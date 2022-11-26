2022 Tons of Turkeys yields 12 tons of turkeys distributed to those in need in conjunction with Hannaford

MANCHESTER, NH – Last weekend, for the 20th year, 96.5 The Mill teamed up with three different Hannaford stores in Manchester to collect Tons of Turkeys! This year, we collected over 12 tons of turkey. All of the proceeds benefit The New Hampshire Food Bank to help families in need this holiday season.

With each donation came the enthusiastic ringing of bells and sound of turkey calls at checkout. Every year this event brings excitement and engagement to the community. Several Hannaford customers shared how they enjoyed coming down to donate several turkeys and have made it a tradition to participate annually.

Thanks to the customer contributions and hard work from 96.5 The Mill, Hannaford, and The New Hampshire Food Bank it was a fantastic day that will help fellow community members in need have a nice meal during the holidays. Photos can be found at 965themill.com. Visit The New Hampshire Food Bank’s website at nhfoodbank.com to learn more about more of the work they do and to get involved.

Thank you to the sponsors of this event: AJ Leblanc Heating & Cooling, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Family Dental Care of Milford, and Granite State Credit Union!