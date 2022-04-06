2022 Fisher Cats opening week roster announced

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Spring Training is over and the 2022 New Hampshire Fisher Cats are now official.

Among the 25 Fisher Cats on the roster for the team’s first game on Friday in Portland against the Sea Dogs, 14 played games in Manchester last year.

Only one incoming Fisher Cat is on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 40-man roster, 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner. A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., the 6-foot-2 righty was picked in the second round and 61st overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. He signed with Toronto immediately after graduating Huntington Beach High School in California.

New Hampshire will stay in Portland for games on Saturday and Sunday following the opener on Friday. The team’s home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.