2022 Fisher Cats opening week roster announced

Wednesday, April 6, 2022Andrew SylviaNH Fisher Cats, Sports0
Wednesday, April 6, 2022Andrew SylviaNH Fisher Cats, Sports0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Hagen Danner. Promotional photo.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Spring Training is over and the 2022 New Hampshire Fisher Cats are now official.

Among the 25 Fisher Cats on the roster for the team’s first game on Friday in Portland against the Sea Dogs, 14 played games in Manchester last year.

Only one incoming Fisher Cat is on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 40-man roster, 23-year-old right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner. A native of Huntington Beach, Calif., the 6-foot-2 righty was picked in the second round and 61st overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. He signed with Toronto immediately after graduating Huntington Beach High School in California.

New Hampshire will stay in Portland for games on Saturday and Sunday following the opener on Friday. The team’s home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts