On Direct Support Professional Appreciation Week weŕe thanking all paid and unpaid caregivers

We would like to express our gratitude for all paid and unpaid caregivers who support people in the disability community. Because of their important work, people with disabilities can create and live a life of inclusion and choice.
The direct support workforce has faced many challenges as an underpaid and underappreciated pillar of our communities. Their dedication and compassion are recognized, and we will continue to advocate for better pay and better support for those who choose to be part of the vision of full inclusion for everyone.
Thank you!
- NH Council on Developmental Disabilities
- Residential Resources
- Institute on Disability
- Future In Sight
- The Brain Injury Association of NH
- 2022 Statewide Caregiver’s Conference
- Community Support Network, Inc.
- Community Bridges
- Community Choices
- Independent Support Network
- Nashua Center
- ABLE NH
- Chesco
- Aspire Living and Learning
- Farmstead of New England
- Monadnock Worksource
- NH Family Voices
- Easterseals
- Disability Rights Center
- People First of NH/SALT