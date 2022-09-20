On Direct Support Professional Appreciation Week weŕe thanking all paid and unpaid caregivers

We would like to express our gratitude for all paid and unpaid caregivers who support people in the disability community. Because of their important work, people with disabilities can create and live a life of inclusion and choice.

The direct support workforce has faced many challenges as an underpaid and underappreciated pillar of our communities. Their dedication and compassion are recognized, and we will continue to advocate for better pay and better support for those who choose to be part of the vision of full inclusion for everyone.

Thank you!