2021 Manchester Election Straw Poll: Under two weeks left edition

There’s less than two weeks left until election day, here’s the result of our latest straw poll. To check out our first straw poll, click here. To vote in this week’s straw poll, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Mayor

Joyce Craig – 106

Victoria Sullivan – 43

Write-in Candidate – 20

Alderman At-Large

Dan Goonan – 89

June Trisciani – 82

Joseph Kelly Levasseur – 54

Dan O’Neil – 45

Write-in Candidate – 6

Board of School Committee – At-Large

Peter Argeropoulos – 92

Jim O’Connell – 92

William Infantine – 38

Joseph Lachance – 34

Write-in Candidate – 11

Alderman – Ward 1

Kevin Cavanaugh – 70

Joseph Mottola – 13

Write-in Candidate – 7

Board of School Committee – Ward 1

Julie Turner – 60

Write-in Candidate – 8

Alderman – Ward 2

Will Stewart – 58

Bobby O’Sullivan – 14

Write-in Candidate – 0

Board of School Committee – Ward 2

Sean Parr – 36

Kathleen Kelley Arnold – 31

Write-in Candidate – 1

Alderman – Ward 3

Pat Long – 51

Gregory Krill – 14

Write-in Candidate – 1

Board of School Committee – Ward 3

Karen Soule – 41

Karen Lessard  – 5

Write-in Candidate – 3

Alderman – Ward 4

Christine Fajardo – 46

Jim Roy – 18

Write-in Candidate – 1

Board of School Committee – Ward 4

Leslie Want – 48

Mark Flanders – 14

Write-in Candidate – 2

Alderman – Ward 5

Tony Sapienza – 47

Teresa Vigneault – 13

Write-in Candidate – 0

Board of School Committee – Ward 5

Jeremy Dobson  – 46

Write-in Candidate – 1

Alderman – Ward 6

Daniel Wisniewski – 26

Sebastian Sharonov – 22

Write-in Candidate – 8

Board of School Committee – Ward 6

Ken Tassey – 22

Write-in Candidate – 11

Alderman – Ward 7

Mary Sullivan Health – 49

Ross Terrio – 18

Write-in Candidate – 1

Board of School Committee – Ward 7

Christopher Potter – 42

Brian Cole – 9

Write-in Candidate – 1

Alderman – Ward 8

Sean Sargent – 51

Edward Sapienza – 24

Write-in Candidate – 0

Board of School Committee – Ward 8

Peter Perich – 52

Write-in Candidate – 1

Alderman – Ward 9

Barbara Shaw – 47

Robert Kliskey – 16

Write-in Candidate – 2

Board of School Committee – Ward 9

Ben Dion – 45

Francis Sullivan – 12

Write-in Candidate – 0

Alderman – Ward 10

Bill Barry – 55

Lisa Masse – 12

Write-in Candidate – 1

Board of School Committee – Ward 10

Gary Hamer – 31

Nicholas Pigeon – 0

Write-in Candidate – 0

Alderman – Ward 11

Normand Gamache – 43

Andre Rosa – 26

Write-in Candidate – 1

Board of School Committee – Ward 11

Nicole Leapley – 41

Brittney LeClear-Ping – 19

Write-in Candidate – 1

Alderman – Ward 12

Erin Kelly – 46

Dick Marston – 16

Write-in Candidate – 2

Board of School Committee – Ward 12

Kenneth Roy – 41

Carlos Gonzalez – 21

Write-in Candidate – 1

