2021 Manchester Election Straw Poll: Under two weeks left edition

There’s less than two weeks left until election day, here’s the result of our latest straw poll. To check out our first straw poll, click here. To vote in this week’s straw poll, scroll down to the bottom of the page.
Mayor
Joyce Craig – 106
Victoria Sullivan – 43
Write-in Candidate – 20
Alderman At-Large
Dan Goonan – 89
June Trisciani – 82
Joseph Kelly Levasseur – 54
Dan O’Neil – 45
Write-in Candidate – 6
Board of School Committee – At-Large
Peter Argeropoulos – 92
Jim O’Connell – 92
William Infantine – 38
Joseph Lachance – 34
Write-in Candidate – 11
Alderman – Ward 1
Kevin Cavanaugh – 70
Joseph Mottola – 13
Write-in Candidate – 7
Board of School Committee – Ward 1
Julie Turner – 60
Write-in Candidate – 8
Alderman – Ward 2
Will Stewart – 58
Bobby O’Sullivan – 14
Write-in Candidate – 0
Board of School Committee – Ward 2
Sean Parr – 36
Kathleen Kelley Arnold – 31
Write-in Candidate – 1
Alderman – Ward 3
Pat Long – 51
Gregory Krill – 14
Write-in Candidate – 1
Board of School Committee – Ward 3
Karen Soule – 41
Karen Lessard – 5
Write-in Candidate – 3
Alderman – Ward 4
Christine Fajardo – 46
Jim Roy – 18
Write-in Candidate – 1
Board of School Committee – Ward 4
Leslie Want – 48
Mark Flanders – 14
Write-in Candidate – 2
Alderman – Ward 5
Tony Sapienza – 47
Teresa Vigneault – 13
Write-in Candidate – 0
Board of School Committee – Ward 5
Jeremy Dobson – 46
Write-in Candidate – 1
Alderman – Ward 6
Daniel Wisniewski – 26
Sebastian Sharonov – 22
Write-in Candidate – 8
Board of School Committee – Ward 6
Ken Tassey – 22
Write-in Candidate – 11
Alderman – Ward 7
Mary Sullivan Health – 49
Ross Terrio – 18
Write-in Candidate – 1
Board of School Committee – Ward 7
Christopher Potter – 42
Brian Cole – 9
Write-in Candidate – 1
Alderman – Ward 8
Sean Sargent – 51
Edward Sapienza – 24
Write-in Candidate – 0
Board of School Committee – Ward 8
Peter Perich – 52
Write-in Candidate – 1
Alderman – Ward 9
Barbara Shaw – 47
Robert Kliskey – 16
Write-in Candidate – 2
Board of School Committee – Ward 9
Ben Dion – 45
Francis Sullivan – 12
Write-in Candidate – 0
Alderman – Ward 10
Bill Barry – 55
Lisa Masse – 12
Write-in Candidate – 1
Board of School Committee – Ward 10
Gary Hamer – 31
Nicholas Pigeon – 0
Write-in Candidate – 0
Alderman – Ward 11
Normand Gamache – 43
Andre Rosa – 26
Write-in Candidate – 1
Board of School Committee – Ward 11
Nicole Leapley – 41
Brittney LeClear-Ping – 19
Write-in Candidate – 1
Alderman – Ward 12
Erin Kelly – 46
Dick Marston – 16
Write-in Candidate – 2
Board of School Committee – Ward 12
Kenneth Roy – 41
Carlos Gonzalez – 21
Write-in Candidate – 1