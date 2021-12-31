2021 looking southward from the corner of Concord and Elm

Friday, December 31, 2021
Most days, I walk from the Victory Park Garage to Manchester Ink Link Headquarters near the corner of Lowell Street and Elm Street. Near the beginning of 2021, I had an idea: during that daily walk, why not find a place to take a photo and string them together at the end of the year to show the procession of the seasons?

That place eventually became a flower planter at the corner of Concord Street and Elm Street, looking southward toward City Hall Plaza. Here’s the result. Happy New Year and see you in 2022

Andrew Sylvia

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

