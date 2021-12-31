2021 looking southward from the corner of Concord and Elm

Most days, I walk from the Victory Park Garage to Manchester Ink Link Headquarters near the corner of Lowell Street and Elm Street. Near the beginning of 2021, I had an idea: during that daily walk, why not find a place to take a photo and string them together at the end of the year to show the procession of the seasons?

That place eventually became a flower planter at the corner of Concord Street and Elm Street, looking southward toward City Hall Plaza. Here’s the result. Happy New Year and see you in 2022