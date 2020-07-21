2020 NH Senior Games cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANCHESTER, NH – The following statement was released by NH Senior Games Board Chair Larry Flint regarding the status of the 2020 NH summer games:

After careful consideration in talking with multiple local authorities, conversations and feedback from athletes, and multiple communications with the National Senior Games Association (NSGA), we have decided to cancel the 2020 NH Senior Games. For more than 30 years, our athletes have been at the heart of our mission. To protect their health and wellbeing, our board voted unanimously to take this action. We do not come to this decision without significant discussion and forethought. Our board has spent many hours over the past several weeks and considered a broad range of alternatives. At the end of the day, we felt this was the most prudent decision. Yesterday, we informed our athletes, volunteers, and sponsors of our decision. We thank everyone for their enduring support, especially Martin’s Point Health Care, the game’s presenting sponsor for the past two years. This wonderful organization will be serving as our presenting sponsor for our 2021. Our other 2020 sponsors, Havenwood Heritage Heights and Frank DiDonato/Keller Williams will also be part of next year’s games. 2020 was to be a qualifying event for the 2021 National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. As states across the country have also cancelled their games, the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) has determined that any athletes who qualified for either the 2017 Birmingham Games or the 2019 Albuquerque Games, are automatically qualified for 2021.

About the New Hampshire Senior Games

The mission of the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG), formerly known as the Granite State Senior Games (GSSG) is to promote, organize and effectively develop physical challenges, as they relate to the NH Masters Athlete and the 50+ population of the state of New Hampshire, undertake related activities benefitting the well-being of adults as appropriate and focusing on the development of active and healthy lifestyles. Our mission is accomplished by encouraging fitness and by providing athletic competition in a variety of sports, clinics, and creative pursuits.

Founded in 1987, Granite State Senior Games, Inc. is a not-for-profit (501c-3) all volunteer sports and fitness organization governed by a Board of Directors. The Granite State Senior Games’ (GSSG’s) sporting events are now known as the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG). We are New Hampshire’s premier multi-sport event for the 50+ population. NHSG is the only New Hampshire organization in the state to be sanctioned by the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) to qualify senior athletes for participation in the National Senior Games held every two years.

About Martin’s Point Health Care

Community support is an integral part of company culture at Martin’s Point. Many employees are involved in a variety of volunteer efforts, from helping young children learn to read to sharing time with isolated seniors. Martin’s Point backs their generosity with paid time off for employees to volunteer, charitable giving, and strategic partnerships with community partners like University of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, American Heart Association, and American Diabetes Association.

