2019 State of Homelessness Report: Understanding the challenges, removing barriers

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 Carol Robidoux Around Town, Community, News 0
MANCHESTER, NH — The NH Coalition to End Homelessness has released its State of Homelessness in NH report based on the annual Point in Time count of homeless persons.

Some of the key takeaways and trends from the report:

  • Between 2017 and 2019, the overall number of people experiencing homelessness decreased by five percent.
  • Between 2017 and 2019, the number of people in families experiencing homelessness decreased by 14 percent.
  • Between 2017 and 2019, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness decreased by 12 percent.
  • From the 2016-2017 school year to the 2018-2019 school year, the statewide number of students experiencing homelessness increased by 12 percent.

Understanding the plight of NH’s homeless population requires being aware of the barriers that persist, and the need for a more all-hands-on-deck approach to solving the problem. The report is a jumping-off place.

To learn more about NH Coalition to End Homelessness and what you can do to help, Kuhn directs people to the organization’s Research and Advocacy page.

