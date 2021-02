Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Pauly was taken last night between 5-6 p.m. from Manchester, NH, near DQ on Second Street.

$200 reward.

MPD has been notified (case # 21-1460). I will not press charges if Pauly is returned. Drop my Paul off at MPD, Manchester Animal Shelter or any other safe location.

Paul could be being transported in his backpack cat carrier.

Pauly was dressed in the gray sweater and ❤ jacket!

Please help me bring my Paul-Paul home!

Thank you!

Kelli McFarland