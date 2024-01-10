20 current and former NH State Reps endorse Ayotte

NASHUA, NH — Kelly Ayotte on Jan. 10 received the endorsements of another 20 current and former State Representatives in support of her gubernatorial campaign. Ayotte has now been endorsed by over 65 current and former House members since launching her campaign in July.

In response to the endorsements, Ayotte released the following statement:

“Our campaign continues to grow because Granite Staters know that we are just one election away from becoming Massachusetts –- and that we need a tough conservative Governor to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Representative Jennifer Rhodes said of her endorsement of Ayotte: “Kelly provided steadfast leadership during her time as attorney general and fought tirelessly for us as our United States Senator. I’m supporting Kelly to be our next Governor because I know that she’ll stand by our law enforcement and will work with us to make sure they have the resources to protect our state. I’m excited to work with Kelly as Governor to keep our state safe, prosperous and free.”

Representative Vanessa Sheehan also weighed in, saying: “Kelly is committed to preserving our New Hampshire Advantage and keeping our state safe and free. Kelly is a New Hampshire native and understands how special our state is. She will work hard for New Hampshire families and businesses. I’m honored to give her my endorsement.”

State Representatives endorsing Kelly Ayotte:

Representative JD Bernardy, South Hampton

Representative Steven Bogert, Laconia

Representative Ron Dunn, Londonderry

Representative Jim Fedolfi, Hillsborough

Representative Oliver Ford, Chester

Representative Ted Gorski, Bedford

Representative Tina Harley, Seabrook

Representative David Milz, Derry

Representative Karen Reid, Deering

Representative Jennifer Rhodes, Winchester

Representative Skip Rollins, Newport

Representative Vanessa Sheehan, Milford

Representative Walter Spilsbury, Charlestown

Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston

Former State Representative Russell Day, Henniker

Former State Representative Stephen L’Heureux, Hooksett

Former State Representative Joseph Lachance, Manchester

Former State Representative Kenneth Peterson, Bedford

Former State Representative Gregory Sorg, Easton

Former State Representative, Selectman John Tholl Jr., Whitefield

Ayotte is a former murder prosecutor, New Hampshire’s first female Attorney General, former United States Senator and served as the Senate “Sherpa” for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Kelly lives in her hometown of Nashua with her husband, Joe, and son Jake. Kelly’s daughter is currently a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy.