2-week I-93 construction project starts May 15 at Exits 6-8 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH –The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will be performing daytime roadwork in the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Manchester from Exit 8 to Exit 6 starting Monday, May 15, 2023. Paving, striping, and guardrail work will require several daytime lane closures and traffic shifts over the next two weeks.

Weather permitting, lane closures will be utilized several times between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Slower traffic will be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This work is part of the $8.4 million bridge preservation project being constructed by R.S. Audley, from Bow, NH.