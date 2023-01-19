2 warrants issues, second arrest made in connection with New Year’s Eve fight that left 2 people with stab wounds

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a second city man in connection with a fight that happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Two more men are wanted on warrants for the incident, which resulted in the stabbing of two people.

According to a police narrative, on December 31, 2022, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Manchester and Pine streets for a report of a fight.

Police learned that a small group of people started to fight just west of that intersection. The fight broke up briefly, and the individuals continued to walk toward the intersection of Manchester and Chestnut streets. There, more people joined the group, and the fighting resumed. During the altercation, someone pulled out a knife and injured two people. Neither injury was life-threatening.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified Joshua Lamb, 25, of Manchester (no set address) as well as two others. Warrants for the arrests of Michael Kostrzeba, 26, and Lamond Foster, 30, both of Manchester (no set address) were issues. They are wanted on riot charges. Lamb faces the same charge.

Earlier this month, the man with the knife was identified as Charles Dexter, 35, of Manchester. Dexter was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, and riot.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Kostrzeba and Foster should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. There was no photo available of Mr. Kostrzeba.