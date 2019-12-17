2 wanted for $40 in coins stolen from apartment complex washing machine

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole the coin drawer from a laundry machine at a city apartment building.

On November 27, 2019, Manchester Police received a call from a landlord on Myrtle Street who reported that on the previous day someone went into the laundry room of his rental property and removed the top of a laundry machine which included the coin drawer. The two were caught on surveillance video.

They got away with approximately $40 in coins. However, the damage to the machine was close to $1,000. If you have any information regarding the identity of these two people you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.