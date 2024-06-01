2-vehicle crash ties up traffic on Route 101, no serious injuries reported

CANDIA, NH – Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on Route 101 in which both drivers lost control and crossed the median – but no one was seriously injured.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, State Troopers from Troop A responded to a serious accident on Route 101 in Candia.

Initial reports indicated a wrong-way driver was on the westbound side of the roadway. However, upon arrival, Troopers determined that a Subaru Impreza, driven by Michael Mallet, 18, of Calais, Vermont, was traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane when the Impreza changed lanes and struck a Chevrolet pickup towing a trailer. The Chevrolet, traveling in the left-hand lane, was being driven by David Dooley, 24, of Londonderry. The contact caused the drivers of both vehicles to lose control and travel into the center median area, flipping the pickup and trailer. Both vehicles crossed the wide median and came to rest next to the highspeed shoulder on the westbound side of Route 101, facing the wrong way.

Medical personnel checked both drivers on the scene, as well as a juvenile passenger in the Subaru. The two occupants of the Subaru were cleared on the scene. Dooley was transported to Elliott Hospital with a minor head injury. The westbound left-hand lane of Route 101 was closed for approximately an hour and a half while crash debris was cleaned up.

State Police was assisted at the scene by the Candia Police Department, Candia Fire and Rescue, Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. The State Police believe there were additional witnesses to this crash and is asking for anyone who hasn’t yet spoken with investigators to contact Trooper Chris Houston at Christopher.E.Houston@dos.nh.gov or through State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.