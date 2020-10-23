2 rescued after car plunges into Nashua River

NASHUA, NH — Around 6:15 p.m., Nashua police, fire and AMR ambulance responded to Canal Street for multiple calls reporting a vehicle which was in the Nashua River.

When the first fire crews arrived, they found a vehicle in the water with two people trapped and injured. The car, which was submerged partially in the river and down a steep embankment, required Nashua Fire Rescue to activate the dive team.

Nashua firefighters extended a ladder truck that was used to secure the vehicle so that it would not slide further into the water.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate two people from the vehicle. The occupants were transported to a Nashua hospital with unknown injuries.

The vehicle appeared to be traveling east on Canal Street when for reasons not yet known it left the roadway striking several fences and trees before landing in the river. Approximately 500 feet of debris from the accident could be seen on the sidewalk and lawns of businesses.

Nashua police are investigating the accident.