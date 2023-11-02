2 public hearings to review feedback on 10-year transportation plan scheduled in Concord

CONCORD, NH – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT), which is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT), announces two public meetings for November 2023. The meetings will be held on November 8, 2023, and November 29, 2023.



The intent of these meetings is not to take public testimony but rather to finalize the plan for legislative review and approval. The public may observe the proceedings.

Meeting action items will include the discussion of the Draft 2025-2034 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan, recent GACIT hearings, public comments, recommendations, and Councilor input and direction in updates to be made will result in the adoption of a GACIT-supported Draft 2025-2034 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan at the end of the GACIT process.

The GACIT meeting on November 8th will start at 3 p.m. The GACIT meeting on November 29 will start at 1:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Governor and Council Chambers, Chamber Room 207, State House, 107 North Main Street, Concord, NH.

Copies of documents related to the Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (2025-2034) are available for review on the NHDOT website, or by contacting the Bureau of Planning & Community Assistance at the Department of Transportation (603) 271-3344.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.