2 people stabbed, 10 charged with ‘felony riot’ after large fight on Auburn Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police arrested 10 people Saturday night after an investigation into a fight on Auburn Street that resulted in two people requiring treatment for stab wounds.

According to a police narrative on September 9, 2023, at approximately 6 p.m., a woman arrived at the Elliot Hospital with a stab wound. Shortly after that, a second woman arrived at the hospital, also suffering from a stab wound.

Through the investigation, police determined that the two injuries stemmed from the same incident. Witnesses told police that there had been a large gathering in the area of Auburn and Cedar streets and two males got into a physical fight. As it escalated, multiple people got involved and a female began swinging a hatchet. Two people were struck and suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

In all, 10 people were arrested in connection with the incident. According to police, they are:

Angelina Marie Gagne, 19, of Manchester – charged with first-degree assault and felony riot

David Mekkelsen, 20, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

Gavin Christo, 20, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

Kristin Vieira, 39, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

Liam Adams, 18, of Manchester- charged with felony riot

David Lafond, 18, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

Owen Rood, 18, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

Debra Cruz, 42, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

Scott Rood, 24, of Nottingham – charged with felony riot

Madison Rood-Parker, 18, of Manchester – charged with felony riot

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via Manchester Crimeline online, or by calling 603-624-4040.