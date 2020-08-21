2 pedestrians struck on Maple Street, driver charged

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 20, 2020, at approximately 6:52 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Harvard and Maple streets for a motor vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.

The Manchester Police Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was called out to process the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The operator of the vehicle, 25-year-old Gabriel Camilo Baptiste of Manchester, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with driving while habitual offender (class B felony).

The two pedestrians injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 52-year-old Manchester man suffered life-threatening injuries to his head and a 42-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No further information was released pending further investigation.

If you witnessed this accident or have any information about it, please contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit (603) 668-8711.