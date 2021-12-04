2 New Hampshire students chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program

CONCORD, NH — Two New Hampshire students have been selected to participate in the 60th Annual U.S. Senate Youth Program — Matthew Blair of Manchester Central High School and Warren Chen of Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua.

Blair and Chen were selected by a panel of judges who evaluated the pool of top students nominated by principals throughout the state. Both students will receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study, and they will represent the Granite State in an intensive, virtual study of the federal government.

Blair, a senior at Manchester Central High School, has served as class president since his sophomore year. He is also editor-in-chief of Central’s school newspaper, The Little Green, co-captain of the Boys’ Varsity Hockey Team, drum major and a National Honor Society member. He is currently ranked first in the senior class with a 4.0 GPA. Blair has dedicated his high school career to both a high standard of academic achievement and service to his community, according to his principal.

Chen, a junior at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, serves as the school’s junior communications officer, a role he also held during his sophomore year. Chen has thrived in a challenging program of study during his high school years, and has contributed greatly to the school community while engaging and collaborating with everyone, according to his principal. His teachers often refer to him as a friendly and true leader whose contributions inspire others.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program provides a chance for high school students to look inside our federal government and explore potential studies in political science and history,” said Edelblut. “Matthew and Warren now have a tremendous opportunity to represent New Hampshire in this highly competitive program that could guide them to a future in public service.”

The scholarships are provided by the Hearst Foundations, which has fully funded the program since its creation in 1962. More than 5,700 students have participated, including former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. For more information, visit the U.S. Senate Youth Program website.

Matthew Pemberton, a junior at Bedford High School, and Max Aframe, a senior at Hopkinton High School, have been chosen as alternates for this year’s program.